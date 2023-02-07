Mamata wins hearts in Tripura, thousands join her ‘padayatra’

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee held a massive roadshow in Tripura on Tuesday as she sought to bolster her party’s campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Banerjee stole the show with thousands of supporters taking part in the ‘padayatra’ while many enthusiastic people stood on both sides of the roads to wave hands to Banerjee and greeted her with good wishes.



Accompanied by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and many young leaders, Mamata Banerjee led the roadshow from Rabindra Bhawan and it travelled through important locations like Tripura Rajbari, Durgabari, Taction Gate, Kaman Chowmuhani, Bottala Bazar before ending in front of Rabindra Bhawan where it started. The roadshow started at around 12 pm amidst unprecedented enthusiasm among the local people. Thousands of party supporters took part in the rally and shouted slogans in favour of Trinamool Congress. A huge crowd along the two sides of roads gathered to catch a glimpse of Banerjee who was marching down the roads.

Banerjee stole the show on Tuesday when senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath were set to address two rallies each in the Assembly election-bound Tripura. Union Home minister Amit Shah had on Monday held two rallies and a roadshow in the state. Banerjee along with the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, arrived in Tripura on Monday to campaign for her candidates contesting in 28 seats. Calling Tripura her “second home”, the TMC supremo told the media at MBB Airport that when BJP’s atrocities and undemocratic activities were at their peak during 2021, the TMC had stood with the people and prevented the “fascist” rule of the saffron party. . TMC is contesting 28 of the 60 assembly seats going to polls on February 16.

Trinamool Congress Chief Banerjee started her 2-day tour to poll bound Tripura on Monday and offered her prayers at Tripureswari temple. Speaking to the reporters, Banerjee on Monday said that Bengal is her first home while Tripura is her second home.

During her election rally on Tuesday, she once again reiterated that people in Bengal and Tripura share similar culture and food habits and people in both the states speak the common language—Bengali. On Monday she went to a snacks shop and tried her hands giving a surprise to the

curious onlookers.