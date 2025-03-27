Mamata wins hearts in London, refuses spl chair for ‘equal seating’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s simple gesture at the industrialists’ meet in London on Tuesday won hearts of many as she refused a special chair assigned to her stating: “We will sit in the same chair” as other dignitaries were sitting.

The ruling Trinamool Congress said that Banerjee always stands with the people and shuns glittering throne.

Banerjee in various programmes often claims that she prefers to be called a “less important person”. Few weeks ago she had stated that she has no problem if her convoy is caught in traffic as she always believes that people should not face any inconveniences for the VIP movements.

On Tuesday she again set an example on the foreign land.

At a high-profile meeting, Banerjee made a quiet yet powerful statement by politely refusing a special chair assigned to her. Stating “Will sit in the same chair,” she proceeded to set up her own seat, choosing to sit like everyone else. The move highlighted her emphasis on inclusivity and her ability to connect with people beyond political formalities.

“She stands with the people, humble and known! A leader who shuns the glittering throne,” Trinamool posted on X, sharing a 22-second clip showing the three-time Chief Minister setting up her own chair amid smiling dignitaries.

Banerjee’s decision was widely noted, with supporters praising it as a mark of humility and equal footing with her peers.