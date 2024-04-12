Mamata wins hearts during her public meet in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again captured the hearts of the common people during her visit to Kalchini in Alipurduar.

On Friday, she participated in a public meeting in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Prakash Chik Baraik at the Nimti Mela Ground in the Kalchini Vidhan Sabha of the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency, leaving a lasting impression on the thousands in attendance.

Arriving at the temporary helipad adjacent to the meeting stage by helicopter at 2 pm, the TMC supremo proceeded to the gathering on foot, warmly acknowledging the crowd along the way. During her speech, security officials arranged for a Rava ethnic dance troupe to come up on stage, adding to the festive atmosphere. On this day, she assured the people of her support from the meeting stage. As the meeting concluded, the Trinamool supremo joined the dance troupe for a lively performance, impressing the common people present who joined in with applause. The ground was filled with thousands of people clapping together, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.

Around 3:30 pm, the Chief Minister departed from the meeting stage via helicopter bound for Chalsa Tiyaban in Jalpaiguri. Members of the Rangjali group from Kalchini Satali Basti, who had the opportunity to dance with CM on stage, expressed their overwhelming gratitude.

Bhagyashree Brahma, the group’s leader, praised Mamata Banerjee’s dedication to the welfare of the poor and pledged continued support. “We never imagined our team would be called to the stage, let alone having the Chief Minister dance with us,” she remarked.

Anita Brahma, a dancer from the group, highlighted the positive impact of the Chief Minister’s initiatives, such as the folk artist allowance of Rs 1,000 per month. “Today, dancing with her was an unforgettable experience,” she said, expressing regret at not being able to converse with Mamata Banerjee due to her busy schedule.