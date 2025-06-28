‘Mamata will win over 250 seats in next Assembly polls despite BJP’s misuse of ECI’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh during a Press conference on Saturday asserted that despite BJP’s attempt to implement the NRC through the back door by misusing ECI, Mamata Banerjee will form the government for the fourth consecutive time with minimum 250 seats in 2026 Assembly elections. They said that ECI should be neutral and BJP should not misuse an organisation like it. There has been an attempt to win elections in Bengal by using the ECI. The BJP will not, however, succeed, the leaders said.

The ruling party also attacked the BJP after its party leader was arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 25 lakh from a jewellery shop in Odisha’s Jaleswar. The accused Somnath Sahu, a leader from West Midnapore and district committee member. Kunal Ghosh satirically questioned if BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had prompted Sahu to steal jewellery as the accused was featured in a photograph with Majumdar. Trinamool also showed the photographs where Sahu was seen alongside Majumdar and a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. It was also alleged that Sahu’s wife was a BJP candidate from a ward. Ghosh asked if Majumdar would take responsibility for the crime Sahu had committed as he was photographed with the accused. Incidentally, after the allaged rape incident in a law college in the city, the BJP raised their voices as the main accused, a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader was seen with several Trinamool Congress leaders on photos. The accused, Sahu went to a jewellery shop by car and urged the shop employees to show ornaments. As the employees of the shop were busy handling ornaments, Sahu fled with some ornaments. He boarded the car that was parked outside. The driver sped up the vehicle. The employees of the jewellery shop and local people chased the vehicle in another vehicle. Sahu’s car hit a divider and stopped. The local people managed to catch the accused. He was later handed over to the police.