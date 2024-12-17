Mamata will officially launch Awas Yojana fund disbursal on Tuesday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will officially kick off the disbursal of funds for the beneficiaries of Awas Yojana in the state on Tuesday. As many as 42 beneficiaries will be present at Nabanna Sabhaghar for the token transfer as part of the official inauguration and gradually all the 12 lakh odd beneficiaries will receive funds in their bank accounts.

“We had requested the Chief Minister to officially launch the disbursal of the first instalment of Awas Yojana following which we will kick off the distribution process. She has granted us time on Tuesday,” said Pradip Majumder, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister.

Around Rs 6,500 crore will be spent for the first phase of Awas with the total amount to be paid being around Rs 15,000 crore.

Following the launch programme, Banerjee will hold a meeting with all stakeholders to take stock of the preparedness for Gangasagar Mela.

There are around 12 lakh beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana, including 1 lakh new ones, who have been identified through complaints at ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ and survey in connection with damages to houses for natural calamities.

With the centre not releasing funds under Awas Yojana, the entire funds for the project will be borne by the state.

Funds will be disbursed in three instalments, Rs 60,000 in the first phase; Rs 40,000 in the second and Rs 20,000 in the third.

The District Magistrates have been instructed that police must be informed immediately about any intimidation/threat/inducement to the beneficiaries and strict action should be taken.

At any stage, if the district magistrates come to know that some beneficiaries do not deserve due to their ineligibility, they have been asked to identify and reject them or keep them on hold.

The Deputy Magistrates attached to every block have been directed to supervise the entire process.