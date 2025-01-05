‘Mamata will come back to power with at least 250 seats in 2026’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that his party will secure at least 250 seats in the 2026 Assembly election in the state and Mamata Banerjee will become the Chief Minister for the fourth term. His comments came at a time when the Trinamool Congress was starting its preparation for the 2026 Assembly election.

Ghosh was attending a party programme in Keshpur in West Midnapore on Friday. The ruling Trinamool Congress organises a programme in Keshpur every year condemning an incident in which Mamata Banerjee was attacked by CPI(M)-backed goons in 2001 when Banerjee was attacked on her way back to Kolkata. As many as 200 vehicles were torched. Many people were injured in the attack. Banerjee had to be admitted to a local hospital.

Ghosh while addressing the programme in Keshpur gave an account of the development works undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee government. He said that CPI(M) unleashed a reign of terror during its regime but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought a sea change in the state.

“When Banerjee was attacked in Keshpur, it was the Left Front government in the state. Now, Trinamool Congress has been in power. Mamata Banerjee government runs 60-70 social schemes.

People are not divided under the rule of the current government.

Carrying out development for the people is the only aim of the Mamata Banerjee government,” Ghosh said. He further stated: “BJP is making tall claims but you be rest assured Trinamool Congress will come back to power with at least 250 Assembly seats.”