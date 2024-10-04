Mamata welcomes Centre’s move to confer Classical Language status to Bengali

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, expressed her delight over Bengali being conferred the status of classical language.



She claimed that the state government had been actively working to secure this recognition from the Centre and had submitted extensive research to support their case.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

“Most happy to share that Bengali/Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by Government of India. We had been trying to snatch this recognition from Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention. Union government has accepted our well-researched claim today evening and we finally reach the cultural apex in the body of languages in India,” Banerjee said in a post on her X handle.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in January this year had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the Central government to officially list Bengali as a “classical language”.

Banerjee stated that based on scientific research, it has been established by her state team that Bengali had its origins 2500 years ago.

She had also sent “four bulky volumes” of scientific evidence to the central government, which established Bengali as an ancient language. “Bangla has finally received the recognition it deserves. Thanks to Smt. @MamataOfficial who advocated directly to PM @narendramodi, that Bangla now stands proudly as a Classical Language. This victory is for every Bengali, for our heritage & the cultural identity we hold so dear,” state Education minister Bratya Basu posted on his X handle.

State BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar posted in his X handle: “Historic moment for the Bengali community as the Cabinet declares Bengali a Classical Language! With its rich literary tradition, cultural heritage, and history, this recognition brings immense pride and honour to every Bengali.” The inclusion of languages as Classical Language will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields, the govt statement said.