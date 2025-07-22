Mamata warns of ‘voter list purge’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday issued a stern warning to the Election Commission (EC), threatening to gherao its office if even a single genuine voters name is omitted from the electoral roll.

She accused BJP and the EC of hatching a conspiracy to systematically delete names of legitimate voters, particularly minorities and migrants, from the electoral rolls in Bengal.

“If even one genuine voters name is struck off under the guise of special revision, we will gherao the Election Commission’s office. We will fight this to the end,” Banerjee declared at the Martyrs’ Day rally at Dharmatala.

Accusing the BJP of conspiring with the Election Commission ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee cited the example of Bihar and claimed that nearly 40-lakh names were allegedly removed from the voter list there under the pretext of revision. “Let them dare try this in Bengal. We will not take things lying down,” she said. “There is a calculated attempt to remove Bengali voters. That’s how they won in Maharashtra. The same thing happened in Delhi.

They are removing names of Bengal’s voters while sitting in Gujarat. Four people from other states are being clubbed with the name of one Bengali voter. I don’t disrespect anyone, but if the Commission removes genuine voters at the BJP’s behest, we will fight tooth and nail. We won’t give up a single inch,” she asserted.