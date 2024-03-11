Mamata warns of ‘severe protests’ if CAA aims to ‘usurp people’s rights’

Kolkata: On a day, the Centre issued a notification for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which is set to be implemented just weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has long been one of the CAA’s fiercest critics, said her government will oppose “anything that discriminates people”.



While addressing the media persons at Nabanna, Banerjee on Monday said that she would organise a massive protest if anybody’s citizenship is cancelled. “Would offer a detailed opinion on CAA on Tuesday after thoroughly going through the notification and the finalised rules,” she said.

Banerjee also assured the people of Bengal that there was nothing to worry about.

“If they cancel the citizenship of anyone through CAA and NRC, we will not be quiet. We will hold strong protests. We will not accept NRC at any cost. We will not allow using CAA to put people in detention camps. This is just deceiving the people as nobody can get citizenship in two days. I am waiting to see the law,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “This is what BJP does. As soon as elections are near, they start spreading information through news channels and then bring it to people. Channels are running that CAA will be implemented by tonight. This law was passed in 2020. After multiple extensions in four years, its implementation two to three days before the election announcement shows that it is being done for political reasons.”

Banerjee said that they are waiting to see how the rules are framed. “We have not received the notification. We do not know what the rules say. After seeing all the rules and reading the entire report, I will speak on it in detail from the Howrah meeting tomorrow,” she added.

“If there is any discrimination, we won’t accept it. Be it religious, caste-based, or linguistic. They won’t be able to give citizenship to anyone in two days. This is just a lollipop and show-off. If only after CAA they call them citizens, were these people not citizens before? Why were the Aadhaar cards of Matuas being cancelled before?” Banerjee said, adding: “This means they are doing something new to replace old laws. The PM was elected based on the votes of these people. How can they not be citizens? Everybody who lives in India and Bengal is an Indian citizen. They have all rights accorded to citizens. This new law shouldn’t take away old rights.”

Banerjee also stated that along with Bengal, the Northeast region is also very sensitive. “We don’t want any unrest before the elections. We don’t want the BJP to create any trap. I know why they (BJP) chose to do this a day before Ramzan. I extend my greetings to everyone on the new moon. Shiv Ratri just happened. We have Holi and New Year (Poila Boishakh). Celebrate without any fear. Do not worry. When they were cancelling our Aadhaar cards, we stood in the way. Whenever there is an attempt to seize anyone’s rights, TMC will stand in their way,” Banerjee asserted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship. “The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided,” the official X handle said.

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said the notification of rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a “logical conclusion” and an example of “good governance in India”.

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2021-22, from April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 foreigners belonging to these non-Muslim minority communities from the three countries were given Indian citizenship by registration or naturalisation under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The Act and its accompanying rules focus on granting citizenship to individuals belonging to specific religious communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Notably, the CAA-2019 amends Section 2 of the Citizenship Act of 1955, introducing new provisions for “illegal migrants.”

In the electronic application process, applicants under section 6B are required to submit their applications electronically to the Empowered Committee through the designated District Level Committee.