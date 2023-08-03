Mamata warns against rising instances of fraud

Kolkata: In the wake of the Calcutta High Court ordering the CBI to start a probe into allegations of irregular recruitments in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said such cases should be brought to the attention of the state administration, which can then start a detailed investigation.



Citing instances of fraud, for the first time, she commented on the incident which took place on July 21 on Martyrs’ Day when a man was arrested near her residence with arms and drugs. The person, later identified as Sheikh Noor Amin, was picked up from a black vehicle with a ‘police’ sticker. He was carrying several ID cards, with one of them showing him as BSF personnel. He was headed towards the residence of the CM. Mamata said: “The police are probing the matter”.

She added: “There are many such impostors and fraud around us. One should verify thoroughly and not just trust the advertisements. It is often reported that people have given money to someone to buy flats but the person ran away with the money. Always check the credentials of the person in such cases. In Bengal, the police act quickly on getting such complaints.”

The Chief Minister said whenever one comes across such instances, they must bring it to the attention of the state government. “We take immediate action once we get such information,” she said.

The high court had on Wednesday ordered the CBI to file an FIR and begin a probe without wasting any more time. The petitioner, Bishnu Chowdhury, a resident of Hooghly has alleged there is an active racket of criminals who forge documents issued by District Magistrates, chairman of municipality, as well as police authorities, among others. He alleged that a corrupt practice in recruitment into the armed forces continues to prevail.

It is learnt that the petitioner had also written a letter to the chief justice of the high court where he is learnt to have attached documents to substantiate his claims. It is learnt that earlier in June, the court had also ordered the West Bengal CID to file a report on the matter. The CID report was also presented before the court which then ordered a preliminary enquiry by the CBI.

On Wednesday, the central probe agency sought the permission of the court to initiate a probe into four instances of such irregular recruitments that they have come across but clarified that so far such instances have not been reported in case of recruitment in Indian Army but has happened mostly in the central forces. It is learnt that the four cases were from North 24-Parganas where documents were forged.