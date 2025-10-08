Mamata warns against irresponsible hill constructions amid flood aftermath

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a visit to Dudhey on Tuesday cautioned against irresponsible constructions in the Hills that would invite disasters like the ones in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Mirik is in the Hills. Think a hundred times before constructing on hill slopes. The same places have been affected by earthquakes in the past. Learn from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” cautioned the Chief Minister.

Banerjee on Tuesday visited the site of the Dudhia Bridge collapse in Mirik following days of incessant rain and landslides that have ravaged large parts of the Darjeeling hills. “I don’t know how in a small state in Sikkim they allow 14 hydel projects on the river. We could not do two on our side. Owing to the dams, the water cannot flow freely and then wrecks devastation downstream in North Bengal. We have to suffer,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister assured full government support to families affected by the disaster, which has claimed at least 18 lives across the district. Banerjee said that the bodies of deceased nationals from Nepal and Bhutan would be identified and handed over to their respective governments. “We will look into the issue of damage to property and loss of homes. Community kitchens will operate in the affected areas. Gratuitous relief will continue. Special camps will also be organised at Dudhia and Mirik for those who have lost important documents such as Aadhaar, ration and PAN cards,” she assured.

The Chief Minister assured that an alternative permanent bridge is being constructed at Dudhia at a cost of Rs 54 crore by the PWD. “However, this will take a year. In the next 15 days, the state will construct a temporary bridge with hume pipes so that road connectivity can be restored immediately. The Rohini road connecting Siliguri with Kurseong will also be repaired immediately,” stated the Chief Minister.

“A proper survey will be conducted as soon as the water recedes and the Agriculture department will provide crop insurance to farmers who have suffered losses. My government stands firmly by all affected persons. Anit Thapa, LB Rai and Gautam Deb will oversee relief work,” she said.

Banerjee also handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased. She also announced that one family member of each deceased would be offered a special Home Guard’s job. “I would request the District Magistrate to collect the biodata of the kin of the deceased. There will be special concessions in education qualification and also physical measurements for the jobs as this is a special case. We will also arrange for scholarships for children whose parents have passed away in the landslides. Deaths cannot be compensated. We are just trying our best to support the ones who have been left behind,” she noted.

According to district authorities, 18 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in the region since Saturday night. 11 deaths were reported from Mirik, four from Jorebunglow, two from Sukhia Pokhari and one from Darjeeling Sadar.

Earlier, on Monday, Banerjee visited flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri, where she appealed to people to remain resilient and united in the face of the calamity. “Many people have suffered severely in this disaster. We deeply feel their pain. Unity and patience are our greatest strengths in this difficult time,” she said.

She also instructed the administration and police to ensure the safe evacuation of residents from low-lying areas. “The next four days we have to remain cautious. There could be high tides and the rivers will swell. Those who are working on bridges, remain very cautious. Wear life jackets. Administration will keep rescue boats and divers on standby in case of emergencies at these construction sites. Life is precious,” added Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also cautioned not to fall prey to provocations and anger in such a time of crisis. “There are many who will provoke unrest. These are the people who don’t do anything constructive nor help,” stated Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) issued an order stating that owing to the disaster and the prevailing situation on ground zero it has decided that all educational institutions (government, government sponsored, government aided, private, run by missionaries etc) viz primary schools, secondary school, SSks, MSKs, Colleges (both general and technical) will remain closed from October 8-10.