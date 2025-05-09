Mamata warns against hoarding essential goods amidst Indo-Pak tension

Kolkata: In the wake of Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cautioned the state administration and traders against black marketing of essential commodities.

She further directed the police administration to maintain strict vigil in the border to check smuggling of arms and ammunitions and also import of essential commodities.

“The Centre has directed the states to keep their own resources ready in the backdrop of the prevailing skirmishes. You should remember this is not the time for making personal profit. You should stand by the people,” Banerjee said in a meeting at Nabanna, attended by ministers and secretaries of various concerned departments, cold storage and business organisations.

In the presence of chief secretary Manoj Pant and ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim, Banerjee told the traders: “There should not be any hoarding and essential commodities should not be sent across the borders for profit making. Last year, even after warning, potato was exported by a section of traders across the border. We had foiled such activities. This shouldn’t happen again. Indulging in such activities during this crucial juncture is a criminal offence.

You have to maintain strict vigil in the borders.”

She further directed for strict vigilance at railway stations to curb sending of articles through Railways. “If you think you can send things through Railways by paying heavily, you will be stopped. I will spare nobody if the people of the state are inconvenienced,” she added. Banerjee directed the task force to conduct regular visits in the markets so that no trader can indulge in hoarding. “If the government finds black marketing of any essential commodity, it will be seized immediately. The district magistrates and the police top brass in the district should take measures to ensure such visits in the markets. The enforcement wing and the police should make surprise visits. Maintaining vigil is more important than conducting raids. Necessary permission should be taken from the administration for raids,” Banerjee said. She asked Minister in Charge of Municipal Affairs department, Firhad Hakim to hold a meeting with the chairmen of municipalities for passing instructions about regular market inspections.

Presently, there are 694 Sufal Bangla stalls across the state that sell vegetables and fruits at a price lesser than market price. Banerjee said that 250 more Sufal Bangla stalls will be set up. She said that presently potatoes exceeding the demand of the state are stored in the 518 odd cold storages. She also announced that sanction has been accorded for setting up 1300 onion cold chains across the state in this fiscal for preventing steep price rise.

Banerjee claimed chicken price in the market is on the higher side and advocated pushing for sale of duck meat in the backdrop of duck poultry being given emphasis. She expressed her hope that the price of chicken will reduce if an alternative (duck meat) can be introduced.

Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the functioning of the Fisheries department and said that the desired results in pisciculture were not achieved. She questioned the lack of cold storage facilities for fish storage and lackadaisical approach in fish cultivation in the water bodies. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on Thursday condemned the incident in which at least 15 civilians were killed and 40 were injured, mostly in Jammu’s Poonch sector, as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling across the Line of Control in response to India’s Operation “Sindoor”.