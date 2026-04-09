Mamata walks through a sea of supporters to file nomination

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, led a massive colourful rally from her Kalighat residence up to Alipore Survey Building, where she filed her nomination for 2026 Assembly elections from Bhowanipore Constituency.



As she walked nearly 800 meters from her Kalighat residence to the Alipore Survey Building, a sea of supporters, many of whom were women, stood on both sides of the roads and waved at her with great enthusiasm. Women blew conch shells as she walked, demonstrating the deep-rooted support for Banerjee in this predominantly urban constituency. Many were seen waving TMC’s party flags. Amid a sea of supporters, slogans of ‘Mamata Banerjee zindabad’ and ‘TMC zindabad’ were raised. People belonging to various religions, castes, and creed accompanied Banerjee as she marched down the lanes and by-lanes.

Banerjee was seen walking with folded hands and her trademark smile, greeting supporters lined up on both sides of the road. Banerjee reached the Alipore Survey Building, where she formally submitted her nomination papers for the upcoming elections.

The party supporters greeted Banerjee with blue and white balloons. She was accompanied during the nomination process by family members and party associates, including Firhad Hakim’s wife and daughter. After filing nomination, Banerjee recalled her deep connection to Bhowanipore saying: “I was born and brought up here in Bhowanipore. I stay here 365 days a year. My life, my work, my movements—everything revolves around Bhowanipore. Everything in my life began from here. I thank and salute the people of Bhowanipore.”

She added: “I appeal to the people not only in Bhowanipore but also in all the 294 seats to ensure the victory of our candidates. We will win with a bigger mandate.”

Suvendu Adhikari, who filed his nomination papers last week, did so in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah and amid a vigorous call for “paribartan.” As Shah’s roadshow passed through Hazra More, supporters from both parties clashed in a heated war of words.