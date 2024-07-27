Mamata vows to prevent BJP’s attempt to divide Bengal

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP and its allies of operating as a “Tukre Tukre platform,” Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee declared on Friday that she would not permit the partition of Bengal, which she claims the BJP is attempting to impose on the state.

Her statement came after Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to incorporate North Bengal into the Northeast. It has already triggered a political storm, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) calling the party “anti-Bengal” and “anti-Bengali”. “There has been an attempt to divide Bengal. I will not let them divide Bengal. Tukre Tukre platforms are active,” said Banerjee. Earlier in the day while leaving for Delhi, Banerjee in Kolkata said: “The attitude of their ministers and BJP leaders is such that they want to divide Bengal. Along with an economic blockade, they want to impose a geographical blockade. Different leaders are giving different statements to divide Jharkhand, Bihar, and Bengal. We condemn this. We want to record our voice and I will be there to do so.”

Later in the day, Banerjee in the national capital said that BJP’s Hindutva is not working as PM Modi’s margin from Varanasi was reduced. BJP lost the Ayodhya seat in UP.

In response to media questions, she also asserted that in the upcoming Assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray will have a clean sweep in Maharashtra while in Jharkhand Heman Soren will win.