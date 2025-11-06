Mamata vows to fill her SIR form after every Bengal resident does

Kolkata: Dismissing media reports that claimed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had personally received enumeration forms at her residence on Wednesday, the Chief Minister on Thursday described the reports as “completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation”.

Taking to social media, Banerjee further asserted that she would not fill up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll forms until all residents of Bengal have done so.

In a post written in Bengali, the translated version read: “Until each and every one from Bengal fills up the form, I will not fill up the form”.

Banerjee, who has relentlessly been protesting against the SIR, took to Facebook and issued the rejoinder after a section of media reported that she personally received her enumeration forms from the local booth level officer (BLO).

“A BLO had come to our area yesterday in the discharge of his electoral duties. He came to the office at my residence, enquired about the number of voters in the premises and handed over forms,” the CM said. Banerjee further stated: “A section of the media has reported that I came out of my residence and accepted the enumeration forms personally. This information is completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation.”

A BLO reached 30B, Harish Chatterjee Road, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Kalighat, around 10.30 am, and handed over 17 enumeration forms, after asking about the number of voters at the address. Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the SIR and the Election Commission of India’s handling of it in Bengal, especially within such a short period of time. She led a massive anti-SIR rally in Kolkata on Tuesday alongside her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. She staged a ‘padayatra’ from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakurbari.

During her speech, Banerjee reiterated that “not a single genuine voter’s name should be deleted”. Trinamool Congress has branded SIR as “silent, invisible rigging” by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission.

Banerjee already questioned the “rush” behind the SIR exercise and warned if the name of even one eligible voter is left out, she will topple the BJP government at the Centre. She also urged people without papers to go to ward offices, municipality offices or gram panchayats, or to visit party camps for help.