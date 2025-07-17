Mamata vows TMC will keep Bengal in 2026, INDIA bloc to take Delhi in 2029

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, asserting that Bengal would remain under the TMC’s control in 2026, while the INDIA bloc would wrest power at the Centre in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Don’t underestimate the people of Bengal. The state is in our hands and will remain so after the 2026 Assembly polls. And when the Delhi elections are held in 2029, the INDIA alliance will form the government at the Centre,” Banerjee said after leading a massive protest march from College Square to Dorina Crossing, condemning what she called the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. Equating the situation to a “super emergency”, she said: “This isn’t just an Emergency—this is something far more terrifying. It’s no longer just about governance; it’s turning into a full-blown regime of fear and suppression.”

Alleging that the Election Commission was acting under BJP’s influence, Banerjee said: “Every time elections approach, names are dropped from the voter list! There’s a calculated attempt to remove Bengali voters. I heard they removed 35 lakh voters in Bihar. That’s how they won Maharashtra. They did the same in Delhi. The Commission is packed with BJP loyalists. I don’t mean to disrespect, but if the Commission acts as a BJP agent, we won’t accept it lying down. We’ll fight tooth and nail.”

She further alleged that the new Chief Election Commissioner had earlier served as a senior official under Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “How can the BJP decide who stays on the voter list? The Commission’s neutrality is under serious question,” she said. Banerjee claimed Bengali voters were being struck off and replaced with people from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. “What kind of election is this? Why should people from Ahmedabad vote in Bengal while Bengalis are removed? In Assam, 12 lakh Hindus and Muslims were taken off the list. They are selectively targeting Muslims. They are using the ECI. They are saying 2003 will be used as the base year. How many people have died or been born since then? Who are you to decide everything?” she asked.

She also accused the CPI(M) of collaborating with the BJP to remove names from the rolls. Appealing to the public, especially first-time voters, Banerjee said: “Even if you have to skip work for a day, make sure your name is on

the voter list. The future of Bengal is at stake.” She hinted at a major announcement at the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, indicating that the battle for Bengal’s identity would be central to her political campaign.