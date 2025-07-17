Mamata vows TMC will keep Bengal in 2026

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, asserting that Bengal would remain under the TMC’s control in 2026, while the INDIA bloc would wrest power at the Centre in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Don’t underestimate the people of Bengal. The state is in our hands and will remain so after the 2026 Assembly polls. And when the Delhi elections are held in 2029, the INDIA alliance will form the government at the Centre,” Banerjee said.

Equating the situation to a “super emergency”, she said: “This isn’t just an Emergency—this is something far more terrifying. It’s no longer just about governance; it’s turning into a full-blown regime of fear and suppression.”