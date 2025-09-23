Mamata voices concern over H-1B fee hike, says Indian techies ‘in a fix’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern for the Indian techies in the USA after H-1B visa fee was hiked by the Donald Trump administration. The USA recently raised H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000 for new visas, from the earlier USD 1,500-4,000 range.

Banerjee gave a message to stand by the side of the Indian techies saying: “We are worried as to what will happen to those who are working there. We should think about them. We are praying for them.”

She also reminded me that many techies from Bengal work in the USA. “They are known for their talents. Many from other states are also in the USA. Many of them are in a fix after the Trump administration’s new decision,” she said.

The Chief Minister’s statement ahead of Durga Puja is significant, and it shows that the Bengal government has been closely monitoring the issue. Incidentally, many of the families of Indian techies alleged that the Centre was not giving adequate attention to those people who are in trouble.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, while delivering his address in Washington had said that by the help of his “friend” Trump, Indian citizens would get H-1B visa by sitting in India itself.

The Centre on last Saturday issued a statement responding to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, warning that the move could create “humanitarian consequences” by disrupting families.

The statement came after Trump signed a proclamation on Friday imposing the hefty new fee on skilled worker visas.

Bengal Chief Minister on July 21, 2025, had accused the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being controlled by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. The Trinamool Congress chairperson’s remarks appeared to be a reference to the U.S. President’s controversial claim that he had persuaded India into a ceasefire with Pakistan by threatening to cut off trade with both countries.