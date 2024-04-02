Mamata visits tornado-ravaged areas, speaks to kins of victims

North Bengal: With a tornado leaving a trail of devastation in North Bengal, including loss of human lives, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the affected Jalpaiguri district on Sunday night by a special flight and surveyed the affected areas.



She flew to Alipurduar, on Monday, to take stock of the situation there.

“The regions of Kumargram and Alipurduar and nearby Cooch Behar were severely battered by the storm. Despite the constraints of the helicopter’s flying time, limited to only two and a half hours, I felt compelled to extend my support to the affected people. Knowing the urgency, I decided to take the risk and head towards Alipurduar. However, due to time limitations, I couldn’t reach other affected areas, as much as I desired to do so. Nevertheless, I have asked minister Aroop Biswas to visit the storm-affected regions of Kumargram on Tuesday to interact with the affected populace,” stated Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar after visiting the storm-ravaged areas on Monday.

Around 70 houses were totally damaged and 1900 houses were partially damaged in the Alipurduar district. Relief material was distributed among the affected. “Electricity supply that was worst affected will be fully restored by Tuesday. In most areas, it has already been restored. We are working on a war footing,” stated R Vimala, district magistrate, Alipurduar.

At 2:56 pm, the Chief Minister’s helicopter touched down at Alipurduar police line. By 3:07 pm she reached the relief camp set up at BFP Primary School No. 1, Block No. 1 of Alipurduar, travelling by road. Approximately 100 storm-affected individuals are sheltered in this relief camp. Banerjee conversed with every individual present at the relief camp, including one Jyotsna Roy, the mother of Bhavesh Roy, whose house had been completely demolished by the storm earlier that Monday afternoon.

Jyotsna Roy later said: “My house stands in ruins, with everything destroyed by the storm. In this moment of despair, the fact that the Chief Minister herself visited and inquired about our well-being is of immense significance to me. I no longer fret about receiving relief; her presence itself is a debt I can never repay.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister said: “I visited Tapashikhata and engaged with the residents of the relief camp. Their plight is heart-wrenching; their homes crushed by fallen trees and shattered tin roofs, leaving them with nothing”.

Banerjee pointed out: “Even though a Model Code of Conduct is in place, a situation of disaster is an emergency and (constitutes) an exceptional case. However, the administration can take measures for assistance in case of any disaster. I will urge them to conduct a thorough survey to assess the extent of the damage and provide necessary assistance to the victims.” At approximately 3:33 pm, she headed back to the police line by road and subsequently departed for Jalpaiguri by helicopter around 4:30 pm.

Banerjee left for Jalpaiguri on Sunday night by a special flight to Bagdogra and then onwards by road. She arrived at Jalpaiguri at around 11:45 pm on Sunday, heading straight for the residence of Bijendra Narayan Sarkar (52) located on Kalitala Road in Senpara, Jalpaiguri. Sarkar is one of the victims of Sunday’s Tornado. There she interacted with the family members of the deceased.

At around 12:30 am, she visited the Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital where she met the family members of the injured along with Ministers Aroop Biswas, Bulu Chik Baraik and Siliguri Municipal Corporation mayor Gautam Deb.

“The doctors, nurses and the district administration are doing a commendable job. Relief camps have been opened up and the district administration is taking all necessary steps to help the victims,” stated the Chief Minister.

Banerjee visited the Maynaguri Block, around 20 km away, with Barnish and Putimari Gram Panchayats being the worst affected. She met the public and assured them of all help. In the relief camps, she appealed to the inmates to stay in the camps.

“You should not stay out in the open. Stay in the camps. The district administration will take care of all your problems,” assured Banerjee who then went to Chalsa where she spent the night in a private hotel.

Till the filing of this report, at least four persons were dead in Sunday’s Tornado in the Jalpaiguri district and over 300 injured. More than a thousand houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister spoke to the Chief Minister to find out about the disaster. He has also assured of all necessary support.