Mamata visits SSKM for check-up, advised restricted movement for next 10 days

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday noon went for a health check-up at SSKM Hospital and was advised restricted movement for the next 10 days.



It was learnt that Banerjee sustained an injury in the same place on her knee which was hurt during her tour of North Bengal three months back. “Our honourable Chief Minister has sustained an injury in the same place on her left knee where she was hurt a few months back. There is swelling at the place. So, the doctors have advised her to restrict movement over the next ten days,” said Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, director of SSKM Hospital.

Bandyopadhyay added that some check-ups were performed. The doctors will continue to monitor her health conditions. Banerjee reached the hospital at 4 pm and was there till 7.20 pm. Sources said Banerjee underwent an MRI scan and some blood tests during her stay at cabin 12.5 in Woodburn Block of the hospital.

Banerjee received the injury on her left knee during her recently-concluded tour of Spain and Dubai where she went seeking investment for the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled to be held in November. She returned to Kolkata on Saturday evening. Doctors informed that Mamata complained of pain in the joint of her left knee. Principal Secretary of State Health & Family Welfare department, Narayan Swaroop Nigam was present during Mamata’s stay at the hospital.

In June, Banerjee had sustained injuries in her leg and waist when the helicopter in which she was travelling was forced to make a precautionary landing at Sevoke Road Army Aviation Base due to inclement weather. She had gone for campaigning in Jalpaiguri ahead of the Panchayat polls in Bengal when the incident occurred.