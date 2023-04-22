Mamata visits Rizwanur Rahman’s residence, extends greetings

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid a visit to the residence of late Rizwanur Rahman at Tiljala Lane in Park Circus after attending the Red Road namaz. Banerjee was accompanied by Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and local MLA Babul Supriyio, who is also the state minister for Information Technology and Tourism.



“Since my brother’s death in 2007, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) have been visiting our residence every year on the occasion of Eid–Ul-Fitr for extending greetings to our family and particularly my mother. This year too , it has been no exception,” Rukbanur Rahman, Rizwanur’s brother.

Rukbanur is a Trinamool Congress MLA from Chapra in Nadia district.

Banerjee exchanged pleasantries with Rizwan’s mother Kishwar Jahan and also offered prayers at the epitaph of Rizwanur infront of the house. She spend around 25 minutes and talked with all the family members. Just before visiting Rizwanur’s residence , Banerjee also went to Lal Masjid in Park Circus.

Rizwanur Rahman was a 30-year-old computer graphics trainer who was allegedly driven into committing suicide and his body was recovered from railway tracks in Patipukur on September 2007. Rizwanur allegedly had a love affair with the daughter of a noted industrialist.

This was the third time when Abhishek Banerjee accompanied the Chief Minister to Rizwanur’s residence.