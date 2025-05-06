Mamata visits riot-hit Murshidabad, meets victims' families

Murshidabad (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the riot-affected areas of Murshidabad district and met the families of those affected in communal clashes there last month. Banerjee, who is on the second day of her tour of the district, reached Samserganj by helicopter and held a meeting with the families of the victims at the local block development office. The chief minister visited the region for the first time since violence broke out in parts of Murshidabad, including Samserganj, Suti, and Dhulian, amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Three people were killed and several others injured in the riots. Banerjee assured the affected families of all possible government support and promised strict action against those responsible for inciting the violence. Heavy security arrangements were in place during the chief minister's visit to Murshidabad. Banerjee had on Monday said those who are inciting violence are enemies of West Bengal.