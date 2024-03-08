Mamata visits president of Ramakrishna Mission at hosp

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan to check on the health condition of president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj who has been admitted to the hospital for some days due to his bad health condition.



Banerjee wished him good health and speedy recovery. “The ailing senior monk gives spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I join the Order, the monks, and the devotees in praying for the Revered Maharaj’s early recuperation,” Banerjee had written on her X handle on March 4. A medical board has been formed to monitor his health condition.