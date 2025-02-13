Mamata visits Pratul Mukhopadhyay at SSKM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The veteran octogenarian folk singer, known for the iconic song “Ami Banglay Gaan Gai,” is in critical condition suffering from multiple age-related ailments.

Speaking to reporters after her visit, she stated that the singer was responding to treatment and showed slight improvement after dialysis. A medical board has been formed for his treatment and doctors are monitoring him around the clock.

According to hospital sources, Pratul Mukhopadhyay is suffering from septicemia and pneumonia. Due to urinary complications, he underwent dialysis on Tuesday. A decline in blood oxygen levels has necessitated high-flow nasal cannula ventilation in the CCU.

Following an intestinal surgery, the veteran singer had suffered a heart attack, leading to rapid deterioration in his condition. His infection, resistant to antibiotics, further complicated the situation.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee inquired about his health, and at her direction, state ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen visited the hospital to oversee his treatment. The state government is closely monitoring his condition.