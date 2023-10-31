Mamata visits Nabanna after about 50 days

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, visited her office at Nabanna after a hiatus of almost 50 days and chaired a number of important meetings related to administrative matters in the presence of the chief secretary and home secretary.



Due to her leg injury, Banerjee could not visit the state secretariat for more than a month. The first time she stepped out was for attending the Red Road Durga Puja carnival. Banerjee had last attended her office at Nabanna on September 11 and on the very next day left for Spain to fetch investment for Bengal and invite investors to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit in November.

Banerjee reached Nabanna at around 11.30 am and went straight to her 14th floor office where she chaired a number of important meetings related with administrative matters in presence of the chief secretary and home secretary. Tuesday was the second working day after Durga Puja holidays.

Mamata had sustained a leg injury during her Spain tour and was restricted movement by the doctors of SSKM hospital where she underwent treatment. So far, she was operating from her Kalighat residence where she also held the cabinet meeting in October.

The next Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on November 8 where the issue of the recent arrest of state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick may be raised. Presently, minister of state for Forest, Birbaha Hansda is overseeing the affairs of the department.