Mamata visits murdered RG Kar hospital woman doctor's residence, talks to parents

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the residence of the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor and talked to her parents and family members.

Banerjee reached the post-graduate trainee's residence around 12.45 pm.

"She is talking to her parents and family members," an official said.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.