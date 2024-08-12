MillenniumPost
Mamata visits murdered RG Kar hospital woman doctor's residence, talks to parents

BY Agencies12 Aug 2024 7:43 AM GMT
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the residence of the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor and talked to her parents and family members.

Banerjee reached the post-graduate trainee's residence around 12.45 pm.

"She is talking to her parents and family members," an official said.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

