Mamata visits landslide-hit Mirik, says govt ensuring 'round-the-clock relief ops'

Darjeeling (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited landslide-hit Mirik in Darjeeling district and met the affected people.

A total of 32 people have been killed, including 27 in Mirik and Darjeeling alone, and thousands rendered homeless in floods and landslides in north Bengal earlier this month following heavy rain. This was Banerjee's second visit to the landslide-hit area.

Banerjee met with the families of the victims and assured them of all help from the administration.

She, along with senior officials of the state government, reviewed the progress of the relief work.

Banerjee said her government has mobilised all resources to ensure comprehensive and round-the-clock relief operations across north Bengal.

"Over the past few days, I have been personally monitoring and reviewing the relief and rehabilitation efforts underway across the flood and landslide-affected areas of north Bengal following the extreme rainfall earlier this month.

"Day before yesterday, I visited Hasimara in Alipurduar, and yesterday, I travelled to Nagrakata, Chalsa, Mal, and Kurseong, meeting affected families, interacting with officials, and overseeing the ongoing restoration work on the ground," Banerjee posted on X earlier in the day.

"Today, I shall visit Mirik to personally assess the situation in the landslide-affected areas and ensure that every affected person receives the support they need. Tomorrow, I will convene an administrative meeting for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Mirik," she added.

Earlier in the day, a senior bureaucrat had told PTI that Banerjee skipped her scheduled visit to Mirik and she was likely to hold a review meeting with BDOs in Kurseong, both in Darjeeling district.

"Initially, the CM was scheduled to visit Mirik on Tuesday, but she will instead hold a review meeting with block development officers (BDOs) at the Jorbanglow BDO office in Kurseong. The meeting will focus on the progress of relief and recovery operations in the affected areas," the senior bureaucrat had said.

The chief minister, during her recent visits, interacted with residents at relief camps and reviewed repair work of key infrastructure damaged in the disaster.

"During my visit to Nagrakata, I interacted with the residents at the relief camps in Bamandanga and Tandoo, ensuring that food, shelter, and medical facilities are being provided without interruption. I also reviewed the repair work of the Tanatani Bridge over Gathia River, which was severely damaged during the flash floods, and later inspected the Kalikhola Bridge, now restored by the Public Works Department," she said.

At the Bamandanga relief camp, Banerjee handed over appointment letters for recruitment as Home Guards to the family members of flood victims as part of the state's rehabilitation initiative.

"Ten beneficiaries, including eight from Jalpaiguri and two from Cooch Behar, received their letters today. I have also announced that every family whose house has been damaged in the calamity will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh each for reconstruction under our state scheme," she said.

The chief minister said her administration has set up special camps to help people recover essential documents lost during the floods, and school students who lost their books are being provided new study materials.

"Special camps have been set up to help citizens recover essential documents lost in the floods, while students who lost their books are being provided new study materials," she posted.

"Natural calamities are beyond our control, but our compassion, preparedness, and collective resolve define our response. The courage, grit, and perseverance of the people of north Bengal continue to inspire me. Our state government will remain by your side, every hour, every day, until normalcy is fully restored," Banerjee added.