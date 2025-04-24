Mamata visits Guv at hospital

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a visit to a private hospital on EM Bypass where Governor CV Ananda Bose is admitted presently. Banerjee also paid a visit to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy who is admitted at the same hospital.

“The Governor has been put to sleep through medicine and has been advised to rest by the doctors.

So, no words were exchanged with him. He will be under treatment for 4-5 days and then the doctors will decide on the next course of action. I have talked to his wife,” Banerjee said.

The Governor is admitted with chest congestion.

After seeing Mukul Roy at the hospital, Banerjee said: “He is admitted for a long time and so I paid a visit to him also.

I caressed his forehead and called him by his name. He opened his eyes slowly,”

she added.