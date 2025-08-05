Mamata visits flood-affected Kamarpukur

Kamarpukur (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited flood-affected Kamarpukur in Hooghly district on Tuesday. Banerjee visited a community kitchen and served food to the people, who had taken refuge at a flood relief shelter.

Significant parts of southern West Bengal, including Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly and Howrah, have been affected by floods owing to heavy rains and overflowing rivers. Banerjee lashed out at the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on Monday, claiming that the central agency's discharge of water from its reservoirs soared to an unprecedented 30 times this year compared to 2023, leading to flooding of several low-lying areas.