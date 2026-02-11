Mamata visits Bhowanipore school, checks Madhyamik exam arrangements

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, visited the United Missionary Girls’ High School in Bhowanipore to greet the examinees of the Madhyamik. Banerjee met their guardians outside the school gate and enquired about the arrangements and infrastructure for the examination.



Banerjee asked the guardians whether they faced any difficulties with the arrangements for the examinations. Addressing the parents, she asked: “Are the examinations being conducted properly? There are no complaints, right?” In response to CM’s sincere query, the parents said they were satisfied with the examination arrangements.

Apart from enquiring about the examinations, Banerjee also spoke about the school’s infrastructure and development.

She noted that the school had been recently renovated and remarked: “The school has been newly refurbished.”

She then asked whether there were any remaining infrastructural gaps, enquiring: “Is anything else required? All facilities like a community hall are in place, right?”

Reassuring parents and local residents, the Chief Minister made it clear that the state government would always stand by them in the interest of education and overall development of the area. “If anything is needed again, let me know—I will get it done,” she said.