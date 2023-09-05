Mamata virtually inaugurates cement grinding unit in Purulia

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually inaugurated a new cement grinding unit of Shree Cement Limited with a 3.0 MTPA capacity in Purulia.



“I congratulate Shree Cement Limited on this achievement and commencing the production at the new facility. This significant investment not only strengthens our state’s industrial landscape but also reflects the growth potential of West Bengal’s cement sector. Shree Cement’s commitment to excellence and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for a prosperous state. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on our region’s economy and employment opportunities.” Banerjee said during the inauguration.

This facility has been set up with an overall investment of Rs 550 crore which has been entirely funded through internal accruals by the group.

The plant commenced production within its scheduled timeline. This is one of several new investments Shree Cement Group has announced in the recent past. Clinkers to this facility shall be serviced through the Group’s cement facility in Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh.

The state-of-the-art facility has been set up by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Shree Cement East Pvt. Ltd.

The new plant has deployed one of the most advanced and state-of-the-art machinery from Germany. With this plant, the total cement production capacity of the group stand increased to 50 MTPA capacity in India.

Hari Mohan Bangur, Chairman of Shree Cement Ltd. said: “We are determined to set up another similar plant in West Bengal. Shree Cement Group has been consistently demonstrating its commitment to growth through a series of strategic investments, and this new plant stands as a testament to that commitment. This venture not only generates employment opportunities for the region but also empowers us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, efficiently meeting the burgeoning needs of the Bengal market.”