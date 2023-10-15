Mamata virtually inaugurates at least 26 Durga Pujas

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday virtually inaugurated numerous Durga Puja venues and also launched the Puja edition of “Jago Bangla”, her party’s mouthpiece.



A collection of her poems “Kabita” was also published by the Chief Minister herself virtually from her Kalighat residence.

It was learnt that Banerjee inaugurated 26 Puja pandals on the day of “Mahalaya” and urged all the Puja committees to extend hospitality and warm welcome to the foreign delegates who will visit Puja venues on the days of Puja. She said that Bangla has now been elevated to the stature of “Biswas Bangla” after the Durga Puja festival of Bengal has received UNESCO acclaim.

She started her Puja inauguration programme with Naktala Udayan Sangha. Some of the big banner Pujas that Banerjee on Saturday inaugurated are Selimpur Pally, Babu Bagan Sarbojanin, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, Jodhpur Park Sarod Utsav Committee Puja, Chetla Agrani Sangha.

Banerjee spoke to the organisers of various Puja pandals. She virtually drew the eyes of the idol of Chetla Agrani Sangha which is known to be the Puja of city’s Mayor Firhad Hakim.

“I go to the Puja pandals every year and inaugurate Puja but this year due to leg-related issues I have decided to launch Pujas in virtual mode. Hope I will see the idols of these Puja pandals on the day of the carnival. A foreign team is coming to see Kolkata’s Puja after our festival received UNESCO recognition. I would request the Puja organisers to welcome these foreign delegates with a blowing of conch. You can also hand them over flowers at the Puja pandals and also “Nadus” (a traditional home made sweet). Puja pandals should not be empty when the foreign delegates visit the pandals,” Banerjee urged the Puja organisers.

While inaugurating the “Sarodiya Jago Bangla” (Puja edition of Jago Bangla), Banerjee said: “I express my best wishes to the entire team of Jago Bangla for the way they put their efforts to present news. Nobody is neutral now. Jago Bangla functions neutrally without taking subscriptions from anybody. I would urge Puja committees to put Jago Bangla on display in their Puja pandals.”

Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated numerous Durga Puja venues across the state as well. Nearly 800 Puja pandals in the 23 districts of the state figured in the list of venues that were inaugurated on Thursday by the Chief Minister.

Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho is scheduled to visit the city on Monday and visit various Puja pandals including Sreebhumi, Ahiritola Yubak Vrindo etc. He is likely to visit the Chief Minister and present his jersey to her. The footballer may also meet former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Chalta Bagan Sarbojanin came up with a special Puja theme song sung by senior IAS officer Vivek Kumar. The song was published by Asha Audio. The song will be played inside the pandal.