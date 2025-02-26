Mamata urges UP government to promptly compensate Maha Kumbh accident victims

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to promptly pay the compensation to the family members of victims who died in Maha Kumbh and also of those who died in accidents on their way to the pilgrimage or on the way back.

“I appeal to the Yogi government to swiftly pay the compensation and they should not be selective while giving compensation. Many died in road accidents. Their family members should also be covered,” Banerjee stated.

Expressing doubts over the 144-year cycle claim, Banerjee said: “The Maha Kumbh takes place every 12 years. Those claiming it is happening after 144 years may be incorrect. It was also held in 2014, as far as I know. The claim that Maha Kumbh is happening after 144 years is not true. We organize the Gangasagar Mela. That’s why I know about the holy dip. Gangasagar happens every year. However, Mahakumbh happens after every 12 years.” She also urged the researchers to find out if there is any truth in the claim.

Banerjee clarified that she never spoke any words about the holy dips by the pilgrims and she had only pointed out the lapses in the arrangements and planning by the Yogi government.

I never said about pilgrims who took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh, I respect them. It is people’s freedom as to where they will go. I’m talking about the system and preparation there. Postmortem reports were not given to those from Bengal who died in a stampede. We have given the postmortem reports,” she remarked.

“If there is no planning, people will suffer,” she said while appealing to the Yogi Adityanath government to give compensation to those who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede.

On February 18, Banerjee asserted that the Mahakumbh had turned into a “Mrityu Kumbh” due to incidents of stampede, claiming that the actual toll was suppressed by authorities.

Banerjee held Uttar Pradesh government responsible as there were no proper arrangements to handle such a huge crowd. Banerjee also alleged that much hyped was given to Maha Kumb but the safety for common people was compromised.