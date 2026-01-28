Mamata urges unity, cautions against unrest before 2026 polls

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed for peace and communal harmony in election-bound West Bengal, expressing apprehension that attempts could be made to incite riots to create unrest ahead of the polls.



She was addressing a meeting of industrialists and entrepreneurs at the state secretariat Nabanna after virtually inaugurating the renovated Sirity crematorium in south Kolkata and laying the foundation stone of a new crematorium at Doi Ghat in Watganj, also in the southern part of the city.

She asserted that the state does not believe in divisive politics and said peace and stability are essential for progress.

“The most important thing is that there should be peace in life. When the mind is at peace, work can be done properly, and business can move forward. I want everyone to live together in harmony,” Banerjee said at a programme from where she laid the foundation stone for a new crematorium at Daighat in Watgunge and inaugurated the renovated Siriti crematorium from Nabanna.

With representatives from various communities present, the Chief Minister urged people not to fall for provocations. Comparing the state to a family, she said unity must prevail and religious identities should take a back seat to the shared identity of being Indian.

Referring to the Partition, Banerjee said people moved to places of their choice, and those who stayed back are Indians. “We did not bring anyone here. Our parents were born here, and so were we,” she said, criticising efforts to create fresh divisions. Warning against social conflict, she noted that about 30 per cent of the state’s population belongs to minority communities, 26 per cent to Scheduled Castes and 6 per cent to tribal communities.

Alienating such sections, she said, would disrupt normal life, recalling past tribal movements that affected rail and road connectivity and business.

Without naming the Opposition, Banerjee accused some forces of trying to trigger unrest for votes, saying electoral politics is temporary while governance is a year-round responsibility.

She described Bengal as the gateway to eastern India and Southeast Asia and said six economic corridors are being developed to boost industrialisation, inviting industry participation. “So many things have come up. The Eco Park, the Wax Museum, six economic corridors, so many universities and 43 multi-super-speciality hospitals have come up. We have so many factories. When I take a car from Howrah to Durgapur, cannot see any place left,” Banerjee said.

She asserted that industries remained in the state due to a stable environment.

Referring to investments, she said that projects worth Rs 72,000 crore were underway in Purulia district alone.

She also highlighted the state’s inclusive culture and reiterated her commitment to maintaining peace for the benefit of future generations.