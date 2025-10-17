Mamata urges tourists to return to Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged tourists to return to Darjeeling, noting that visitors have already begun visiting the hills. She mentioned that during her visit, she personally interacted with several tourists.

Addressing media persons in Chowrasta, Darjeeling, on Thursday, the Chief Minister stated that after the flash floods and landslides, the tourist flow had come to a grinding halt. “Two roads are open now, the Pankhabari Road and the Hill Cart road through Tindharia. Repairs of the Rohini road will be complete in the next 20 days. There is no problem. I request the tourists to visit Darjeeling,” she said.

She also announced that ‘green cars’ would soon be introduced in Darjeeling to help elderly and physically challenged visitors reach the Mahakal temple. Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to build a large Mahakal temple in Siliguri.

“We have made the Jagannath Dham in Digha. The process for making a Durga Angan in Rajarhat, Kolkata is also on. The trust has already been formed and land has been identified. Tender has been called for this. I have also seen the blue-print of the architectural design. Similarly, we will have a Mahakal temple in Siliguri with the biggest statue of Lord Shiva,” added the Chief Minister.

However, all this will take some time. “I had asked the District Magistrate to look for land. The temple will come up adjacent to the upcoming Convention Centre in Siliguri. We will have to form a trust. They will take up the task of construction and other related tasks. The government will fully cooperate with them. We will give them the land,” added the Chief Minister. On Thursday, the Chief Minister visited the Mahakal temple in Darjeeling. Banerjee walked all the way to the temple, located above the Darjeeling Mall from the Richmond Hill Government Guest House, where she was staying in Darjeeling.

At the Mahakal temple, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the main shrine. There she lit a butter lamp and offered Aarati. When handed over flowers by the priest for offering, the Chief Minister took out sunflowers from a bag and offered them. “These are flowers from my garden. I have brought them,” she told the priest.

The Chief Minister, keeping with belief, also whispered her wishes in the ears of the statue of Nandy, the bull facing the main shrine. It is believed that any wish whispered in the ears of Nandy reaches his Master Lord Shiva and comes true. Following this, she circumambulated the temple.

“Elderly people and physically challenged people find it difficult to walk up to the temple. I have discussed this issue with Anit Thapa. Very soon, green cars (electric vehicles) will ferry the elderly and physically for Darshan to the Mahakal temple,” added the Chief Minister. On Thursday afternoon, the Chief Minister departed from Darjeeling for Kolkata.

Incidentally, the Mahakal temple in Darjeeling is one of the hill town’s most revered spiritual landmarks, standing atop the Observatory Hill near Chowrasta.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is unique for its harmonious blend of Hinduism and Buddhism — with Hindu priests and Buddhist monks performing prayers side by side. It is believed that the town started from this point, also known as the ‘Mount of the thunderbolt.”

From the temple’s vantage point, one can enjoy a panoramic view of Darjeeling town and the snow-clad Kanchenjunga range, making it not just a sacred site but also a place of serene natural beauty and cultural unity.