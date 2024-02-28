Mamata urges to intensify protest against fund blockade

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Centre on several issues which include the non-clearance of state’s dues, failure to implement Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao initiative.

She urged the people of Bengal to raise a “Tornedo” like revolt against the Centre that has been depriving the people here in the state.

“Centre takes away our money. They deny us our funds which we are entitled to get. Let us raise a Torpedo/Tornado-like protest against the Centre for stopping our funds,” Banerjee said at the public distribution programme in Bankura on Wednesday.

Banerjee claimed that several BJP-ruled states are copying Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme but they are unable to provide what the Bengal government is giving to its people. “Some of the BJP-ruled states are copying our Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. They are giving benefits to one woman of the family but in our state, every woman member of a family is availing the facilities of the scheme.

She also said that the BJP leaders will come to the state like seasonal birds during the elections and will make promises but they will not turn up again after elections are over. “They make false promises during elections. They had said that they will transfer Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of the people. They will decrease the price of LPG by Rs 200 and will again increase by Rs 500 once the elections are over. They come here during elections only to make people misunderstand,” Banerjee said.

“In the earlier election, BJP won Bankura and Bishnupur. Did they come after winning the elections? Now they will again come and blow the gas balloon. You must now leak their gas balloon. We are not beggars. The people of Bengal demand their own rights,” Banerjee told a huge gathering in Bankura.

Banerjee further alleged that the Centre fails to implement Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao. “They talk about women’s education. Where is your Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao scheme? None is benefitted. Our ‘Kanyashree’ scheme has won the hearts of people across the globe. In the name of Uniform civil code, the Centre is trying to control what people will eat, wear,” she added. “We have urged the Centre to recognize Saree and Sarna as religions for Adivasis and Kurmis who worship nature. We will stage massive protests if the Centre does not do that. The BJP ruled Centre oppressed the Adivasis. We have promulgated special law for them,” she stated.