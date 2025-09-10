Mamata urges residents of Nepal-bordering districts in North Bengal to ‘maintain peace’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to people in the state’s northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace and ensure that no one gets into trouble amid unrest in the neighbouring country.

She, however, made it clear that she would not comment on the ongoing protests in Nepal, calling it a “foreign matter.”

“We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all our neighbouring countries. I urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create tension. It is not our matter. They (Nepal) should take their own decision and we do not need to interfere,” Banerjee told reporters at Kolkata Airport before leaving for North Bengal on an administrative tour.

Banerjee said that in the present situation, she cannot comment and that any response should come from the Government of India. “We cannot interfere. This is not our matter. We will remain well if our neighbourhood remains well. We want peace to prevail in the neighbouring country. Let there be peace,” she said. Asked whether anyone from Bengal was stranded in Nepal, the Chief Minister said there was no such information and the Centre had not shared anything with the state government. On the issue of border security, she said: “That is obvious and it is a correct decision. Why should our people face trouble?”

Banerjee added that she was heading to North Bengal for a three-day programme. “Today I have a meeting with district magistrates on development projects and land title distribution. Tomorrow I will go to Jalpaiguri to distribute about 11,000 land titles. I will return on Friday,” she said.

Meanwhile, anti-government protests continued in Nepal for the second day on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli stepped down.