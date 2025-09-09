Mamata urges people to maintain peace along Bengal border with violence-hit Nepal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the people in northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace in the wake of violent anti-government protests in the neighbouring country. Violent protests continued in Nepal for the second day on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and vandalised the residences of several political leaders. Oli resigned from the post during the day. "We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create any trouble because it is not our problem. Let them bring back normalcy. We cannot interfere; this is not our matter," Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport here before leaving for an administrative tour to north Bengal.

She also stressed that foreign policy is the domain of the central government. Banerjee said, "We will remain well if our neighbourhood remains well. We want peace to prevail in the neighbouring country." The chief minister also advised journalists not to go to Nepal to cover the developments in the neighbouring nation. "Do not go to Nepal, risking your lives. You can cover it from Siliguri. Safety and security come first. And inform the police before going abroad," she added