Mamata urges people to follow Vidyasagar’s values of equality, education

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid her tribute to Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 203rd birth anniversary and urged people to reaffirm their dedication to the legend’s values of “equality, education and empowerment for all”.



She said that Vidyasagar’s commitment to social progress and his contributions to Bengal’s culture is a testament to the power of knowledge

“Today, on his birthday anniversary, we honour the life and legacy of the great reformer and scholar, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. His commitment to social progress and his enduring contributions to our culture is a testament to the power of knowledge and compassion. The indomitable spirit with which he championed education and women’s rights resonates through the ages and continues to inspire us,” Banerjee posted on X.

“As we pay homage to this visionary, let us reaffirm our dedication to the values he upheld - equality, education and empowerment for all,” she added.

Bengal celebrated Vidyasagar’s 203rd birth anniversary on Tuesday at different educational and governmental offices.

The school Education and Higher Education department are organising several programmes on this occasion.