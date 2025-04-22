Mamata urges peace & harmony; calls for strengthening unity

Salboni: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated a subtle yet strong call for peace and unity, addressing the recent sporadic incidents of violence in parts of Murshidabad in the wake of the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

Though she did not directly mention Murshidabad or the Waqf issue, her words clearly emphasised communal harmony and positivity even while attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 1600 MW

power project by the Jindal Group at Salboni, West Midnapore. “I want everyone to love one another. India is a vast country and it is a unique one. There is diversity in our language, food and attire but amidst all this, we must remain united. We are like a large, harmonious family. We must strengthen this unity, not divide,” said Banerjee. In a word of advice, Banerjee appealed to love all and stay engaged in work. “Negative words tend to linger in our minds, but kind words inspire the heart. Always stay positive. Do positive work. Positivity keeps people well,” she said.

Earlier, in a passionate appeal to the people of Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, through an open letter, accused the BJP and its ideological ally, the RSS, of orchestrating a malicious and politically motivated campaign to incite communal unrest in the state. Through the letter, she appealed to citizens to remain united and not fall into what Banerjee describes as a “dangerous trap” of divisive politics. Banerjee alleged that these forces were exploiting an isolated incident to trigger disharmony and provoke riots. “They planned to use Ram Navami for provocation but Bengal witnessed a peaceful celebration. Failing that, they have shifted focus to the Waqf (Amendment) Act agitation to stir unrest,” she stated.

After the violence erupted, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and instructed the Chief Secretary to initiate a formal inquiry into the BSF’s actions, including the alleged opening fire during the violence. While inaugurating the Kalighat Skywalk, Banerjee had said: “Live in peace. The land of Bengal is the land of peace. Its soil is as pure as gold.”

“Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I will request people not to take the law into their own hands. To protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon,” Banerjee had said.