Mamata urges her party workers to ‘renew their pledge to fight for people’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of her party’s Foundation Day on Wednesday urged the party members to “renew their pledge to fight for the people” and also wished ‘Happy New Year’ to the people of Bengal on January 1.

Taking to social media, Banerjee laid emphasis on collective progress. “As we step into 2025, my heart swells with gratitude for the love we’ve received, the challenges we’ve faced together, and the invaluable lessons we’ve learned along the way. Let this New Year imbue us with a renewed sense of purpose, the wisdom to let go of negativity, and the determination to work towards collective progress,” Banerjee in a post on X said. She also urged the people to join hands to uplift those who are “less fortunate”.

“May we pledge to stand firmly for what is just and extend our hands to uplift those less fortunate. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy New Year!” she stated. Banerjee also said her party would always be a choice for the people in Bengal. She also expressed her gratitude to her party members on the party’s foundation day.

“Roshni chand se hoti hai, sitaron se nahi, Mohabbat Trinamool Congress se hoti hai, aur kisi se nahi! On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I wholeheartedly thank every single member of our extended family. Over the course of two decades, every protest, every victory, and even every challenge has reaffirmed our core belief: politics is not about power but about SERVICE,” Banerjee said adding: “As we celebrate this milestone, I urge every Trinamool soldier to renew their pledge to fight for the people, and remember that that the soul of our party is rooted in the ethos of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’”.