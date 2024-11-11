Mamata urges electorate to vote for TMC candidates in Bengal Assembly bypolls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the electorate in six assembly constituencies going to bypolls in the state to vote for the Trinamool Congress to ensure faster development. The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of sitting MLAs of the six assembly segments following their victory in this year's Lok Sabha elections. "I want to tell all the people in the six constituencies that the West Bengal government and Ma, Mati, Manush are with them 365 days; so please vote for the Trinamool Congress for faster development work in your area," the TMC supremo said at NSCBI airport here before embarking on a plane journey to Bagdogra on way to Darjeeling. The TMC has fielded Sangita Roy from Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Jay Prakash Toppo from Madarihat in Alipurduar, Sanat Dey from Naihati, Sk Rabiul Islam from Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra in Bankura, and Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur assembly segment in Paschim Medinipur district.

The TMC had won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, except for Madarihat, which was held by the BJP. Expressing gratitude at the victories of the TMC candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, she said that the party MPs were working and will do more work. Stating that she was visiting Darjeeling after about one and half years, the chief minister said, "I always want Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars and the tea gardens to stay good."