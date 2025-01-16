Mamata urges doctors to take more humanitarian approach

Kolkata: Urging the doctors’ fraternity to take a more humanitarian approach while treating patients, Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it is painful to see the death of a woman only because of negligence by a section of doctors. Banerjee also stressed the importance of proper training for a section of junior doctors who sometimes commit mistakes that arouse fear among the patients.

“People come to the doctors when they are in distress. It is so tragic if a patient dies due to negligence of doctors. There is nothing more precious than a life. It is more important for the doctors to serve with a human face,” Banerjee said while addressing a Press conference in Nabanna. Banerjee stated that a section of junior doctors often triggers fear in the mind of patients. The doctors should always boost the confidence of the patients instead of arousing fear. Citing a recent case, Banerjee stated that a junior doctor in a government hospital had told the patient that his creatinine level was so high and he might be requiring dialysis the next. But in reality, the senior doctors, HoD never recommended any such treatment. Banerjee also felt that such irresponsible remarks might break the confidence of the patients. She felt the need for some more training for a section of junior doctors. The CM directed the Health Secretary to ensure that in case of serious patients, the junior doctors while doing a round in the government hospitals must be accompanied by the Head of the department or other senior doctors of the hospital. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said that a training workshop programme in collaboration with the UK would be organised to sensitise the junior doctors.

The Chief Minister also expressed her unhappiness saying that installation of CCTVs is often opposed by some outside the operation theatre which could track whoever is entering the OTs and how long one is spending inside. She asked the Health Secretary to ensure CCTVs outside all OTs in the hospitals. If anyone opposes the move, he/she should be transferred.