Mamata urges Dalits, Matuas to resist BJP’s vote-bank politics

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP-led Central government of using Matuas and Dalits merely as vote banks and discarding them after elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee urged the communities to give a strong democratic response to the BJP at the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally.

“During election, they (BJP) appeal to the Rajbangshi community as well to cast votes in their favour. After the election they are being tortured. Are these people getting justice,” Banerjee asked.

With an eye on the 2026 polls, Banerjee announced a “Bhasha Andolon” from July 27 and urged party wings to mobilise workers on key dates. She called for continuous movements until next year’s election. “Torture is being carried out on Dalits, SCs, STs in the BJP-ruled states. They are not getting any justice. We are trying to bring back our migrant workers from other states through court cases. Even one who allegedly carried out an assault on an athlete has become a BJP MP,” Banerjee stated. Calling a slogan “BJP, Bharat Charo” Banerjee urged to observe August 9 as International Adiwasi Diwas in each block.

She also appealed to Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad to observe their foundation day in a better way on August 28.

She also requested her party workers to observe Independence Day on August 15 as well, which might turn into a platform for the partymen to exchange greetings with the people in the locality through a social gathering. The Chief Minister already announced that the “Bhasa Andolon” which will start in the state from July 27 will continue till the elections will be held next year.