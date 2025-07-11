Mamata urges Centre to ensure safety in Kashmir; mulls trip after Puja

Kolkata: After holding a meeting with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Nabanna, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Centre to take urgent steps to ensure security of Jammu and Kashmir, which is essential to boost tourism in the region.

It was the first interaction between the two chief ministers since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation between Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal, particularly in the areas of industry and tourism.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Banerjee said: “The Centre must take steps to ensure safety and security so that more and more tourists visit Kashmir. It must also strengthen border security in the region.”

Abdullah has invited Banerjee to visit Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed his wish to work together for the betterment of trade and relations between the two states.

He also thanked the Bengal Chief Minister for dispatching a team to Poonch and Rajouri to support the terror-affected families and extend necessary assistance.

“I want to extend an invitation to Didi to visit J&K and in future, I want Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir to work together for the betterment of trade, tourism and relations. It is our duty to provide all necessary support and safety to tourists from Bengal,” Abdullah told the media.

Banerjee has expressed her willingness to travel there after the Durga Puja festivities later this year.

Abdullah’s visit to Kolkata comes amid renewed efforts by his administration to boost tourism and investment in the Union Territory, which took a back seat in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“I’ll try to visit Kashmir after Puja. We are ready to support Kashmir in every way possible. Our tourists should visit Kashmir, there is no reason to fear. The Government of India must also take steps to ensure more people can travel there. Border security lies with the Centre, so they should take necessary action. If needed, they should speak to Omar Abdullah and make proper arrangements,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “Kashmir is rich with spices, dry fruits, and other unique offerings. I am a great admirer of Kashmir. I love the place. Our Tourism Department will work together with them. There should be an MoU to facilitate visits in both directions and promote cultural exchange. I will request Tollywood people to visit Kashmir for film shooting. They should come here during Puja. We will also invite them for Republic Day celebrations.”