Mamata urges Centre to convene special session of Parl after return of delegations

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament after the return of the all-party delegations from various countries as she pointed out that the people of the country have all the rights to know about the recent Pakistan-India conflict and the developments that evolved following this.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister once again reaffirmed that her party will extend full support to the Centre when the latter takes any steps for national interest and defence of the country’s sovereignty. She also expressed happiness as several all-party delegations were visiting various countries as part of the country’s global outreach against terrorism.

In a post on X, Banerjee stated: “I am glad to see an all-party delegation visiting various countries as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty.”

She further stated: “I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments - BEFORE ANYONE ELSE.”

Hours after the Indian Armed Forces conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 7, extended her support to the Union government, asserting that the state stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the Centre in the fight against terrorism. “We are together in the war on terror. There should not be any differences among us,” Banerjee said at a press conference by the state secretariat.

The Bengal Assembly will also pay respects to the Armed Forces during the forthcoming Assembly session, which will start on June 9. Following Banerjee’s instruction, her party Trinamool Congress held patriotic rallies across Bengal and also in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura last Saturday and Sunday to pay respect to the Indian Armed Forces for their services and contribution to the nation. The rallies were carried out in each block of Bengal and municipality wards.