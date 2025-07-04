Mamata urges Amit Shah to act on ‘provocative social media content, rising cybercrime threat’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Union Home minister Amit Shah, expressing serious concern over the increasing spread of provocative content on social media and the sharp rise in cybercrime. She urged the Centre to implement “stringent legislative and police intervention” to tackle the issue.

Banerjee has highlighted the serious implications of these issues for national security, social harmony and the mental and financial well-being of citizens.

“I write to convey my deep concern over an issue that is increasingly posing serious challenges to public tranquillity, and the social fabric of our nation- the proliferation of provocative content on some sections of the social media platforms and the alarming rise in cybercrime, “ she wrote.

According to Banerjee, incendiary narratives, misleading stories and fake videos circulating on social media are playing a significant role in aggravating criminal tendencies among certain sections of society.

She warned that such content not only spreads misinformation but also incites communal tensions, promotes violence, and leads to crimes against women.

“The instantaneous and wide-reaching nature of digital platforms is amplifying these threats manifold,” Banerjee wrote. Emphasising that the complexity and impact of cybercrime are rapidly increasing, from financial fraud and identity theft to online harassment and defamation.

Vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and economically weaker sections are disproportionately affected by these online threats, she noted.

Calling for urgent action, the Chief Minister stressed the need for stricter legislation and stronger enforcement mechanisms to deter the creation and spread of provocative digital content and criminal activities online. She urged the Centre to update and strengthen the existing legal framework to match the evolving digital landscape and the sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals.

She further noted that it is equally important to spread “awareness regarding the responsible use and consumption of digital media”.

“Many people are still unaware of the risks associated with unverified content. This menace is rapidly spreading across the country,” she warned.

To tackle the issue comprehensively, Banerjee proposed launching nationwide sensitisation campaigns, digital education programmes, and community engagement initiatives to equip citizens with the skills to critically evaluate online content and report suspicious activity.

She concluded by urging that the matter be treated as a top priority, given its wide-ranging implications for national cohesion and the welfare of citizens.