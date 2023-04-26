Mamata unveils at least 109 schemes worth over Rs 1K cr

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday distributed benefits of various state government schemes in connection with the 6th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) and at the same time launched several social schemes from an administrative meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Banerjee unveiled 109 schemes under the Public Works Department involving an investment of Rs 1,109 crore and several schemes connected with the development of health infrastructure in Bengal.

The Chief Minister also marked the beginning of the distribution of Rs 2,602 crore among 94 lakh farmers in connection with Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme.

The services launched by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee includes extension of benefits of over Rs 4 crore to 3,978 beneficiaries under Bina Mulye Samajik Surakha Yojana, handing over caste certificates to 1.58 crore people, providing benefits to 10.56 lakh elderly people under Tapashili Bandhu scheme, providing Rs 31.272 crore for construction of houses for rehabilitation to 5,212 needy minority women, providing benefits of 61 new custom hiring centres with Rs 9.20 crore etcetera.

Banerjee also inaugurated 50 canteens under Khadya Chaya project which will be run by SHG in 22 districts.

A mobile app and portal developed by the state Labour department for registration and provision of benefits to migrant labourers were also launched by Banerjee.

Banerjee directed the district magistrates to take suitable measures for extending the benefits of Duare Sarkar. Among the 48 lakh applications received, 90 per cent have already been sanctioned. Some Aadhaar link-related issues have halted the disbursement of some benefits which have already been taken up by the state on a priority basis.

To date, the total number of beneficiaries of Duare Sarkar has been 40.94 crore people among which direct benefits have gone to 37.25 lakh which involve Rs 327.12 crore.

Banerjee expressed her displeasure over a recent statement by state Irrigation

minister Partha Bhowmick regarding tackling