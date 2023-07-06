Mamata undergoes ‘procedure’ at SSKM, discharged from hosp

Kolkata: Doctors of SSKM Hospital on Thursday performed a ‘procedure’ on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s left knee and removed fluid. She was discharged from the hospital later in the evening with some restrictions imposed on her movements.



Banerjee reached the hospital around 2 pm and was taken to the UCM building where a DEXA scan was performed.

There was swelling in her left knee joint due to excess fluid collection in or around the area. Around 2.16 pm she was taken to the Woodburn Ward. Around 3 pm, she was taken to the OT room on the third floor of the building. The doctors performed a ‘procedure’ and removed the fluid from her knee.

She was shifted to cabin number 12.5 at about 5 pm where the doctors kept her under observation. Abhishek Banerjee reached SSKM Hospital around 6.10 pm.

The doctors at the hospital said that fluid was successfully removed from her left knee. The density of her bone is quite satisfactory as she undertakes regular exercise and walks on the treadmill regularly. “She will also recover fast,” observed the treating doctors. They have advised her to take rest for 7 days.

Banerjee left the hospital at 7.15 pm along with Abhishek. She was in a wheelchair with plaster on.

According to hospital sources, the doctors advised the Chief Minister to stay at the hospital but she said that she would go home and strictly follow the doctor’s advice. Her physiotherapy will continue.

The microsurgical procedure came in the wake of an injury that she sustained earlier when the helicopter she was travelling in made an emergency landing due to bad weather in North Bengal.

According to reports, The Chief Minister had suffered a ligament injury on her left knee due to which she had to undergo the ‘procedure’.