Mamata tries her hand at making momos, serves tea & interacts with locals

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had a busy day in Jalpaiguri on Monday. She even tried her hand at making momos, serving tea and interacting with the locals.



After her public meeting in Cooch Behar, Banerjee arrived in the Jalpaiguri district on Monday at around 2 pm. In the afternoon, she held a meeting with officials from the Irrigation and Disaster Management departments at the Chalsa Youth Hostel, focusing on the issue of floods and flash floods in North Bengal caused by rivers originating in Bhutan.

Following the meeting, she headed straight to the private resort where she is staying for the night at Tiyabon, Chalsa. Hearing the enthusiastic TMC youth workers trying to catch her attention, Banerjee stepped out and had a conversation with them. She expressed her curiosity about the progress of the campaign in Jalpaiguri. She then went for a long walk, accompanied by youth workers of the TMC. During her walk, she stopped at a roadside eatery and assisted Dhanmaya Lama, the owner, in shaping momos.

Banerjee also prepared and served tea to the youth workers and the officials accompanying her. As she left the shop, she handed over Rs 1,500 to Dhanmaya Lama as a gesture of appreciation.

Dhanmaya Lama expressed her astonishment, saying: “I couldn’t imagine that the Chief Minister herself would visit my shop and make tea. I had always wanted to see her, but I never had the opportunity to leave the shop. I never expected that she would suddenly come to my shop. I am really lucky”

Banerjee also gave instructions to ensure that Panchayat polls are conducted peacefully. District Youth Trinamool General Secretary Ajay Saha stated: “The workers will act according to the instructions provided by the party supremo.”